Picture the New York State Fair. The sun fading over the Empire Expo Center in Syracuse, with crowds still buzzing from the AJR concert. Suddenly, under the neon glow of the Slush Works Bar, a group of New York State troopers in full uniform break into the iconic “Cupid Shuffle” and a dance-off is born.

Their moves turned the fairgrounds into an impromptu dance floor for the late-night fairgoers.

Why This Dance-Off Is the Best Thing Since Butter Sculptures

Pure, Unfiltered Joy. The sight of uniformed troopers busting a move to a country-turned-line-dance staple? Unexpected and delightful. See the video here.

A Tale to Tell Back Home

Imagine dropping by your local watering hole post-concert and seeing your friendly troopers throw down choreography worthy of a TikTok compilation.

You could almost hear the ice cream vendors calling out, “Do you want fries with those moves?” as troopers shimmyed past.

I’m crossing my fingers that this NYS Fair tradition remains an attraction for years to come.

