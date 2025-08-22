Several passengers have died and many others were injured after a tour bus rolled over on the New York State Thruway, according to New York State Police. The crash, described as a mass casualty incident, happened just after 12:30 p.m.

What We Know So Far

State Police say the bus was traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City when it lost control in the town of Pembroke, Genesee County, veered into the median, overcorrected, and ended up in a ditch on the south side of the Thruway. The bus came to rest on its passenger side, but because it rolled, the bus was extremely damaged and ejected many passengers.

Trooper James O’Callaghan reported that 52 people were on board and that “almost everyone has some sort of injuries,” ranging from cuts and bruises to more severe trauma.

Victims & Injuries

The injured have been transported to hospitals in Rochester and Buffalo. Mercy Flight helicopters were called to assist in the rescue efforts, with at least four helicopters deployed to the scene. At least one patient was flown to Erie County Medical Center, a major trauma center.

Traffic & Road Closures

The accident forced the closure of the NYS Thruway eastbound between Exit 49 (Depew/Lockport) and Exit 48A (Pembroke/Medina). Westbound lanes have started moving again slowly, but eastbound traffic is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she has been briefed on the situation and her team is assisting state and local agencies.

What Caused the Crash?

State Police say the bus was going full speed and did not collide with any other vehicles. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

