All around Central New York, parents are preparing the confetti and wine to celebrate the first days of freedom... I mean, school.

And, if you're heading back to school in Central New York, along with shopping for school supplies and planning that first-day outfit, there’s one thing you can’t skip: making sure your child’s vaccines are up to date.

New York State has some of the strictest school vaccination laws in the country, and if your child isn’t compliant, they could be banned from attending school or daycare.

Here’s everything you need to know about school vaccination requirements for the 2025–26 school year.

Are Vaccines Mandatory for New York Schools?

Yes. Under New York State law, all children attending public, private, and religious schools, as well as day care and pre-K programs, must have the required vaccines unless they have a valid medical exemption.

Read More: Parents: Read This Before Sharing Your Kid’s First Day Sign

Important: New York does not allow for religious or personal exemptions. The only acceptable exemption is a medical exemption, and it must be documented by a licensed physician.

When Do You Need to Show Proof of Vaccination?

Parents have 14 days from the first day of school or day care to show either:

Proof that their child is up to date on all required vaccines, OR

A valid medical exemption.

If your child is behind, they must:

Receive the first dose of all required vaccines within the first 14 days, and

Continue the vaccine series according to the CDC schedule within the required time frame.

Required Vaccines for New York Schools

For Day Care, Pre-K, and Grades K–12

DTaP or Tdap (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)

Hepatitis B

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)

Polio

Varicella (Chickenpox)

Extra for Day Care & Pre-K

HiB (Haemophilus influenzae type b)

PCV (Pneumococcal Conjugate)

Extra for Middle & High School

Tdap booster for Grades 6–12

MenACWY (Meningococcal) for Grades 7–12 Grade 12: Additional booster on or after their 16th birthday



Why Are These Vaccines Required?

The goal is simple: to keep students, teachers, and the community safe from preventable diseases. According to the CDC, these vaccines protect against serious illnesses that can spread quickly in schools, like measles and meningitis.

What If You Don’t Vaccinate?

Your child cannot attend school or day care in New York without required vaccines or a valid medical exemption.

Where Can Parents Get Vaccines?

County Health Departments: Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, and Onondaga counties often host back-to-school vaccine clinics.

Local Pharmacies: Many CVS, Walgreens, and Kinney Drugs in Utica and Syracuse offer school-required immunizations.

Your Child’s Pediatrician: Schedule early. Appointments fill up fast in late August.

Don’t wait until the first day of school to check vaccine records. Schools in Utica, Rome, and Syracuse are required to enforce these rules, and unvaccinated students may be sent home.

Read More: Consumer Alert: Back-to-School Shopping Scams on the Rise in NY

Stay ahead by contacting your pediatrician or local health clinic now, because the only thing worse than a back-to-school meltdown is one caused by missing paperwork.

For the official 2025–26 New York State school immunization schedule, click here: NYSDOH Immunization Requirements

New Yorkers Loved Back To School Shopping At These Stores Five stores that many New Yorkers loved to go back to school shopping when they were younger. Gallery Credit: Getty Images