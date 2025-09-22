The New York State Police are rolling out a new Autism Awareness Visor Card Program. It's a statewide initiative designed to help troopers and individuals with autism communicate more effectively during public interactions.

With more than one million public contacts each year, troopers across Central New York and the rest of the state encounter individuals on the autism spectrum often. For many families in our region, this new program offers relief that loved ones will be better understood in stressful or confusing situations.

How the Visor Card Works

The Autism Awareness Visor Card uses simple visual icons to make communication easier. Troopers can use the card during traffic stops or other encounters to reduce confusion and help keep the situation calm. Each State Police patrol car will be equipped with the card, and families can also download and print their own copy.

How to Access the Card

The Autism Awareness Visor Card Program will be available statewide in the coming weeks. Central New York residents can download the card now at the official New York State Police website: https://troopers.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2025/09/autism-card-v2.pdf

