If you grew up playing with Barbie, or just loved the Barbie movie era that took over the internet, you now have more time to check out a major exhibit celebrating the iconic doll.

The New York State Museum has announced that its popular “Barbie: A Cultural Icon” exhibition has been extended through April 26, giving visitors a few extra weeks to experience one of the most nostalgic displays currently in the Capital Region.

And yes, it’s exactly as pink and fun as you’d hope.

A Look at 65 Years of Barbie History

The exhibition celebrates Barbie as more than just a toy. It explores how the doll has reflected pop culture, fashion trends, and changing roles for women over the past six decades.

Read More: Olympic Skating Champions Performing in Albany and Rochester

Visitors can see more than 300 artifacts spanning Barbie’s 64+ year history, including the very first Barbie doll released in 1959, an original Barbie Dreamhouse and some of the most talked-about Barbie dolls ever created. There will also be behind-the-scenes prototype dolls.

It’s basically a timeline of pop culture through Barbie, showing how the doll has evolved along with society.

Plenty of Instagram-Worthy Moments

The exhibit also includes photo opportunities throughout the gallery, so visitors can snap a few shareable pictures while stepping back into their childhood.

Whether you played with Barbies growing up or just appreciate the nostalgia, the exhibit is designed to feel like a walk through decades of memories and fashion trends.

Ken Is Also on Display

Barbie’s longtime companion is part of the exhibit, too.

Ken, Barbie’s famously supportive boyfriend, is featured in the display with looks from throughout his 65-year history.

Read More: The Best New York Burger Contest Is Back for Its 10th Year

From beach days to formal events, Ken has been right there alongside Barbie through every era.

A Traveling Exhibition

“Barbie: A Cultural Icon” is a traveling exhibition curated by Karan Feder and produced by Illusion Projects in partnership with Mattel.

The exhibit is currently located in the West Gallery at the New York State Museum in Albany.

Plan Your Visit

The exhibit is now open through April 26, giving New Yorkers a little more time to check it out before it moves on.

Get our free mobile app

So grab your mom and make a day of it!