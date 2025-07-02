Increased Patrols Target Impaired and Aggressive Driving in New York Over July 4th Weekend
Central New Yorkers, take note: Now through July 6, New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will step up patrols across the state to crack down on reckless, impaired, and aggressive driving during the Independence Day holiday week.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) officially launched the enforcement campaign Monday, just as families across the region prepare for fireworks, barbecues, lake trips, and long weekend getaways. This effort includes sobriety checkpoints, increased DWI patrols, and traffic stops targeting dangerous behavior. And it's all designed to prevent tragedies during what’s known as the busiest travel weekend of the summer.
What You Can Expect on the Roads
Extra Patrols and Sobriety Checkpoints statewide
Use of both marked and unmarked vehicles
Emphasis on enforcing the expanded Move Over Law, now covering all roadside vehicles
Targeting distracted, aggressive, and impaired drivers
Suspension of non-emergency construction lane closures from July 3 at 6 a.m. to July 7 at 6 a.m. to ease traffic flow
The Cost of a DWI in New York
Driving under the influence can cost you more than your license:
Up to $10,000 in fines, court costs, and legal fees
Loss of driver’s license
Skyrocketing insurance rates
Possible jail time
Vehicle impound and towing charges
Lost time at work and personal consequences
Free Resources to Plan a Safe Trip
Before hitting the road this 4th of July, take advantage of free tools and apps to avoid trouble:
“Have a Plan” Mobile App
Locate taxis, rideshare services, or designated drivers
Learn about DWI laws and report unsafe drivers
Available for Apple, Android, and Windows
NYS 511 Travel Updates
Check real-time road conditions, traffic cams, and weather
Download the 511NY app or call 5-1-1
Thruway Authority App
View open service areas along I-90 and I-87
Get alerts, navigation tools, and TRANSalert notifications
Have fun. Celebrate. Eat grilled things. Watch fireworks. But don’t let one bad decision destroy a holiday, or a life.
For more info, download the free “Have a Plan” app or visit 511NY.org before hitting the road.