Central New Yorkers, take note: Now through July 6, New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will step up patrols across the state to crack down on reckless, impaired, and aggressive driving during the Independence Day holiday week.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) officially launched the enforcement campaign Monday, just as families across the region prepare for fireworks, barbecues, lake trips, and long weekend getaways. This effort includes sobriety checkpoints, increased DWI patrols, and traffic stops targeting dangerous behavior. And it's all designed to prevent tragedies during what’s known as the busiest travel weekend of the summer.

What You Can Expect on the Roads

Extra Patrols and Sobriety Checkpoints statewide

Use of both marked and unmarked vehicles

Emphasis on enforcing the expanded Move Over Law, now covering all roadside vehicles

Targeting distracted, aggressive, and impaired drivers

Suspension of non-emergency construction lane closures from July 3 at 6 a.m. to July 7 at 6 a.m. to ease traffic flow

The Cost of a DWI in New York

Driving under the influence can cost you more than your license:

Up to $10,000 in fines, court costs, and legal fees

Loss of driver’s license

Skyrocketing insurance rates

Possible jail time

Vehicle impound and towing charges

Lost time at work and personal consequences

Free Resources to Plan a Safe Trip

Before hitting the road this 4th of July, take advantage of free tools and apps to avoid trouble:

“Have a Plan” Mobile App

Locate taxis, rideshare services, or designated drivers

Learn about DWI laws and report unsafe drivers

Available for Apple, Android, and Windows

NYS 511 Travel Updates

Check real-time road conditions, traffic cams, and weather

Download the 511NY app or call 5-1-1

Thruway Authority App

View open service areas along I-90 and I-87

Get alerts, navigation tools, and TRANSalert notifications

Have fun. Celebrate. Eat grilled things. Watch fireworks. But don’t let one bad decision destroy a holiday, or a life.

Read More: NY AG Wants to Ban Police Chases

For more info, download the free “Have a Plan” app or visit 511NY.org before hitting the road.

How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget Electric bills are soaring and summer heat is intensifying. Discover practical, money-saving tips to keep your New York home cool without breaking the bank, even as 2025 energy costs hit a 12-year high.

Motorcyclists Safety Tips Discover essential safety tips for riders and drivers, plus how to avoid crashes and ride responsibly this season.

Get our free mobile app



