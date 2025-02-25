Dolphins in New York? You Better Believe It!

New Yorkers were in for a rare and thrilling surprise when two common short-beaked dolphins were spotted swimming in the East River earlier this month. They were spotted near Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Valentine's Day.

But beyond the excitement, this visit offers something even more important—proof that New York’s waterways are cleaner than they’ve been in decades.

Dolphins Spotted in New York’s East River: A Rare and Exciting Sight

The East River isn’t exactly known as a marine paradise, but it’s improving. Experts believe these dolphins ventured into the city’s waters searching for food, likely feeding on small fish that have returned to the river thanks to cleaner water.

While bottlenose dolphins are sometimes seen along the New York coast, short-beaked common dolphins like these typically stay offshore.

A Sign of a Healthier Ecosystem

Dolphin sightings in the East River are rare—but they’re becoming more frequent. The reason? Stronger environmental protections. Laws like the 1972 Clean Water Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act have helped reduce pollution and protect marine wildlife, creating a more liveable environment for species that once avoided these waters.

And it’s not just dolphins—humpback whales have been making record-breaking appearances around New York, with experts identifying over 160 individual whales in the area last year alone.

Could Climate Change Be a Factor?

While cleaner waters are a big part of the story, climate change may also be influencing these marine visitors. Warmer ocean temperatures are shifting habitats, expanding where certain species travel. While this can be a positive sign of adaptability, it also raises concerns about new disease risks as species overlap in ways they haven’t before.

