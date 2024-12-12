Ah, the work holiday party—that magical time of year when you finally get to unwind with your colleagues after countless Zoom meetings, stressful deadlines, and coffee runs. But according to HR experts, a little too much eggnog can turn this festive gathering into a career catastrophe.

The Dos and Don’ts of Your Work Holiday Party: How to Celebrate Without Regret

Experts say while the holiday party is meant to be fun, it’s still a workplace event. Avoid oversharing, don’t overindulge in alcohol, and for the love of your career, do not mix business and romance.

A Recipe for Career Regret

Alcohol is often at the center of holiday party mishaps. Remember: If a comment, joke, or dance move would raise eyebrows in the office, it’s still inappropriate at the party.

Mistletoe Is Not Making a Comeback

Let’s leave 1950s office party tropes where they belong. Mistletoe and unwanted physical contact are more than outdated—they’re inappropriate.

Damage Control

If you do mess up - own it, apologize, and learn from it. The worst thing you can do is pretend it didn’t happen.

Quick Tips for Work Holiday Party Success:

Don’t overindulge on alcohol. Sip, don’t chug. Don't forget water. Avoid oversharing. Keep personal stories PG. Remember you’re still at work. Act professionally. Don’t mix business and romance. Office relationships? Not today. Respect the dress code. This isn’t your best friend’s wedding. Think before you post on social media. Get consent before tagging your colleagues.

At the holiday office bash, play it smart. Have fun, be memorable for the right reasons, and leave with your career—and your dignity—intact.

