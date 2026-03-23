Just what we needed.

Because apparently, between rising gas prices, spring snow and whatever is happening on the Thruway this week…

New York is now one of the top states in the country for alien abductions.

New York Ranks Among Top States for UFO Sightings

According to a new report, New York now ranks third in the entire United States for potential alien abductions.

The ranking is based on UFO sightings reported over the past few decades, and New York has racked up more than 8,300 sightings since the 1970s.

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When you break that down, it comes out to roughly one UFO sighting for every 1,000 residents, which means there’s a pretty good chance someone you know has looked up at the sky and seen something that wasn't just Starlink.

What People Are Seeing in New York Skies

Some of the sightings are pretty detailed!

Witnesses have described everything from a “Tic-Tac-shaped” object moving quickly across the sky to silver orbs hovering overhead and even multiple glowing lights appearing in formation.

Whether it’s something explainable or not, it’s enough to make you do a double take the next time you look up.

Why New York Has So Many UFO Reports

Before you start assuming aliens have officially chosen New York as their landing spot, experts say there’s a much simpler explanation.

It comes down to population and perspective.

New York has a massive population, which naturally leads to more people reporting unusual things. At the same time, many residents don’t spend a lot of time looking at the night sky, especially in areas with heavy light pollution.

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So when something unfamiliar appears, whether it’s a plane, drone, or satellite, it’s more likely to be reported as something mysterious.

In other words, it’s not necessarily that more strange things are happening here, it’s that more people are noticing and reporting them.

What Are the Odds of an Alien Abduction?

If this is making you slightly uneasy, here’s some perspective.

Across the United States, the odds of experiencing an alien abduction are estimated at about one in 1,770.

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So while it’s not exactly likely… it’s also not zero. And that's just about enough information to make things a little uncomfortable.

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