Staffing Shortages Prompt Early Release of Inmates in New York
New York will begin releasing certain incarcerated individuals early as part of a new initiative by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to address ongoing staffing shortages in state prisons.
According to an internal memo issued by DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello, prison superintendents have been directed to compile lists of eligible inmates who meet specific criteria for early release.
How incarcerated individuals qualify for New York's early release:
Be between 15 and 110 days from their scheduled release date
Not be serving a sentence for an A-1 or A-2 non-drug offense, a class B through E violent felony offense, or a sex offense
Have an approved residence that is not a shelter or Department of Social Services (DSS) placement
Those approved for early release will serve the remainder of their sentence under the supervision of parole.
DOCCS has not yet provided an estimate of how many individuals will qualify for the program.
New York State to Implement Early Release Program Amid Prison Staffing Crisis
The early release plan follows a recent 22-day unsanctioned strike involving thousands of correction officers that disrupted prison operations. In response to the strike, the state terminated over 2,000 officers, a move that critics say exacerbated the staffing crisis.
Governor Kathy Hochul’s office released a statement in support of the initiative, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to public safety and efforts to address personnel shortages within the correctional system.
The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), which represents correction officers, stated that its primary concern remains the safety of facility staff and that it will continue to advocate for improved working conditions.
No official timeline for the implementation of the early release program has been announced.
