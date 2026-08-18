We already know New York ranks pretty well when it comes to pizza, fall foliage, places to vacation and approximately 4,000 other things New Yorkers will happily argue about.

But swingers?

Apparently, we're pretty good at that too. A new study by lovehoney.com ranked the best states in America for swingers, and New York managed to slide, or swing, into the Top 10.

New York Named One of the Best States for Swingers

Lovehoney analyzed all 50 states to determine which ones appear to have the most active swinger-friendly scenes.

Before your imagination gets away from you, researchers weren't actually counting how many swingers live in each state. That would be... quite the census question.

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Instead, the study looked at nine public indicators, including Google searches for terms like "swingers near me" and "swinger clubs," the number of swingers clubs, activity in state-specific Reddit communities, bars and hotels per capita and even the percentage of residents who are married.

And when all of that data was crunched, New York came in at #8 in the country, with an overall score of 47.2 out of 100.

So... congrats, New York?

New York Has Quite the Swinging Scene

One of the biggest reasons New York landed so high on the list is the number of places catering to the lifestyle. According to the study, New York has 30 swingers clubs, which is the fifth-highest number in the entire country.

There's also a pretty active online community. Researchers found roughly 19,000 weekly visitors and 1,000 weekly contributions to the New York swingers community on Reddit.

New York's nightlife probably doesn't hurt either. The state has about 16.6 bars for every 100,000 residents, another factor that helped push us into the Top 10.

Florida Is America's Best State for Swingers

If you immediately guessed Florida would be #1, congratulations. You understand Florida.

The Sunshine State took the top spot with a score of 62.6 out of 100 and a whopping 148 swingers clubs, the most of any state analyzed. Florida also had a large online community, with about 44,000 weekly visitors to its swingers Reddit community.

Read More: New York Has the Best Quality of Life in America, New Study Says

Texas came in second, followed by Georgia and Nevada.

Here's the complete Top 10:

Florida Texas Georgia Nevada Tennessee California Pennsylvania New York Ohio Michigan

What State Is the Worst for Swingers?

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Delaware finished dead last with a score of just 13.7 out of 100.

Researchers said Delaware showed fewer public signs of an active swinging scene when looking at clubs, searches and online activity.

Lovehoney also stresses that the rankings don't tell us how many swingers actually live in each state. They're measuring publicly available signs of interest and activity rather than what people are doing behind closed doors.

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Which is probably worth remembering before you start looking at your neighbors differently. Still, eighth place, New York. Who knew?

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