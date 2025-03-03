​New York to Fire Striking Correction Officers, Terminates Health Benefits

Monday marks day 15 of the ongoing strike by New York State correction officers, and now, the state is making good on its threats. Correction officers who have refused to return to work after the deadline set by the state are now being fired and losing their health insurance.

The strike, which began on February 17th, was triggered by ongoing staffing shortages, unsafe working conditions, and concerns over the HALT Act, which limits the use of solitary confinement. While a tentative agreement was reached last Thursday between the state and the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), many officers say it doesn’t go far enough to address their safety concerns.

Under the terms of the deal, corrections officers had until the start of their Saturday shift to return to work without penalties. However, many refused, arguing that the agreement doesn’t offer long-term solutions. As a result, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) began issuing termination letters on Sunday. DOCCS also announced that employees who have missed 11 consecutive shifts will now be formally dismissed.

State Begins Firing Corrections Officers Who Remain on Strike After Two Weeks

Corrections Commissioner Daniel Martuscello urged remaining strikers to return to work:

“This is the final push. Tomorrow, Monday, March 3rd, anyone who remains on strike will have their's and their dependent's healthcare removed retroactive to the first day they were AWOL, and you will not be eligible for COBRA. I want you to come back to work today. If you missed your shift, you should still report, and know that we will continue to have open dialogue on making facilities safer places to work.”

A Divided Response to the Agreement

The deal struck last week offered increased overtime pay, changes to address staffing shortages, and reduced mandatory 24-hour overtime shifts. However, a key point of contention remains—the HALT Act.

Read More: Prison Protests Strand New York Inmates Without Essentials

The law, which limits solitary confinement to 15 days and bans its use on certain vulnerable populations, has been a major concern for corrections officers. Many officers claim the HALT Act has led to increased violence against both staff and inmates since its implementation in 2022.

What Happens Next?

The state has not indicated whether it will continue negotiating. Firings are underway and Governor Kathy Hochul has said the National Guard will remain on-site as long as necessary.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 Jobs Most At Risk For Layoffs In 2025 We have gathered various sources to pinpoint which industries are at risk in 2025. These jobs are listed in random order. Gallery Credit: Tanner Chambers

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC Gallery Credit: Kaylin



