If you're a New York parent getting ready for the new school year, you may have heard that childhood vaccine rules are changing. President Donald Trump signed a new executive order that changes some federal vaccine advice for kids.

But for New York, school vaccine rules are staying the same.

What Changed With Childhood Vaccines?

The new federal plan changes which vaccines are recommended for all children.

Some vaccines are still recommended for every child. Others may depend on a child's health, risk level or what parents decide with their doctor. The order also says vaccines should be spread out more when possible.

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That means some children could get shots at more than one doctor visit instead of getting several at the same time.

Trump Wants to Split Up the MMR Shot

One of the biggest changes involves the MMR vaccine. MMR protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Right now, those three vaccines are given together in one shot. Trump's order calls for them to one day be given as three separate shots. But there is one problem.Separate measles, mumps and rubella vaccines are not currently available in the United States. So this change cannot happen right away.

New York School Vaccine Rules Are Not Changing

New York makes its own rules about which vaccines children need for school. That means the new federal order does not automatically change New York law.

Children in New York still need required vaccines to attend public, private and religious schools. The same rules also apply to daycare and pre-K.

New York Kids Still Need the MMR Vaccine

The MMR vaccine is still required for New York students. Children must also get other required vaccines based on their age and grade.

New York does allow medical exemptions in some cases. But the state does not allow religious exemptions for school vaccines.

New York and the Federal Government Disagree

The Trump administration wants states to look at their vaccine rules and think about making changes. New York health officials say they plan to keep the state's current rules in place.

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So even though federal vaccine advice is changing, New York parents should not expect a big change before school starts.

What Parents Need to Know Before School Starts

If your child is going to school, daycare or pre-K in New York, keep following the state's current vaccine rules. Do not assume a vaccine is no longer needed just because federal advice has changed.

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Parents with questions should check with their child's doctor or the New York State Department of Health.

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