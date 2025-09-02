Across New York, schools are tightening rules to keep students safer and classrooms more focused. Just this summer, Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law the bell-to-bell cell phone ban, ensuring students won’t be glued to their screens during the school day. Districts are also revisiting dress codes, backpack rules, and what students can (and can’t) bring through the doors each morning.

And now, another surprising ban is making headlines, one that parents and students might not have seen coming.

No More Stainless Steel Travel Cups

Forget about your Stanley, Yeti, Hydroflask, or Arctic mug, because one school district is putting them on the “do not enter” list.

Starting with the 2025–26 school year, the Middletown School District will not allow students in grades 6–12 to bring stainless steel travel cups into school buildings.

District leaders say the choice wasn’t made lightly, but it was made proactively, before something happens.

Why Middletown Schools Banned Stanley Cups

The stainless steel cup craze may be trending on TikTok, but Middletown officials outlined three big reasons for the ban:

Arrival Efficiency – Oversized cups slow down security and bag checks, creating long lines and delays.

Safety Concerns – Heavy, metal cups can cause injury if misused. The district compared it to letting students carry a baseball bat through the halls.

Student Well-Being – Social media challenges have shown these cups being misused to hide things they shouldn’t or even to cause harm.

What’s Still Allowed

Students will still be able to stay hydrated throughout the day, but only with plastic water bottles or refillable, lightweight, school-safe cups.

These options, officials say, keep kids hydrated while maintaining a safe environment. As the new school year begins, parents should make sure their kids know the rules before the first day to avoid headaches at the door.

