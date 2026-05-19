A tiny village in Upstate New York says Memorial Day actually started there... and it’s not just local pride talking.

Why Waterloo, New York Calls Itself the Birthplace of Memorial Day

The village of Waterloo in the Finger Lakes region has long claimed it was the first community to formally recognize and honor fallen soldiers with a dedicated remembrance event after the Civil War.

According to historical accounts, on May 5, 1866, the entire community paused for ceremonies honoring Civil War soldiers. Businesses closed, flags were lowered to half-staff, speeches were held in the village square and residents marched together to local cemeteries to decorate soldiers’ graves with flowers and wreaths.

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The observance was led by local pharmacist Henry Welles and Civil War veteran Gen. John B. Murray. At the time, it was known as “Decoration Day,” which later evolved into Memorial Day.

Waterloo Received Official Federal Recognition

What separates Waterloo from the other towns claiming the holiday is that the federal government officially backed the village’s claim.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a proclamation recognizing Waterloo as the official “Birthplace of Memorial Day” after Congress passed a resolution supporting the designation.

Today, visitors can stop by the National Memorial Day Museum in Waterloo, where the original proclamation signed by Johnson, along with the pen he used, is on display.

Other Cities Also Claim They Invented Memorial Day

Of course, Waterloo isn’t the only community that says Memorial Day started there.

Several cities across the country also claim they played a role in creating the holiday, including in Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

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Some towns point to women decorating graves of fallen soldiers. Others reference large public ceremonies honoring Civil War victims shortly after the war ended. One South Carolina city even points to a massive 1865 parade honoring Union soldiers as what they call the first Memorial Day observance.

Memorial Day Started With Honoring Fallen Soldiers

While Memorial Day weekend has become known for barbecues, road trips and the unofficial start of summer, its roots were far more solemn.

The original observances focused on communities coming together to remember soldiers who died in service to their country, decorating graves with flowers, holding ceremonies and honoring sacrifice.

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And according to the federal government, it all traces back to one small village in Upstate New York.

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