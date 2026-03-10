If you’re looking for one of the sweetest traditions in New York, it’s officially maple season.

March is Maple Month in New York, and that means sugarhouses across the state are getting ready to welcome visitors during the annual Maple Weekends on March 21–22 and March 28–29.

And yes… it tastes even better when you watch how it’s made.

New York Is a Maple Powerhouse

You might not realize just how big maple syrup is in New York.

The state ranks second in the nation for maple production, with producers making about 829,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2025. New York is also home to the largest number of tappable maple trees in the U.S. and more than 2,000 maple producers.

Read More: The Best New York Burger Contest Is Back for Its 10th Year

Visit local farms, learn about the process, and try some of the incredible maple products made right here in the state.

What Happens During Maple Weekend?

Maple Weekend is basically a behind-the-scenes look at how syrup goes from tree to table.

During the two weekends in March, maple farms across New York open their doors so visitors can tour working sugarhouses, watch the syrup making process and even taste fresh maple syrup and maple treats like candy, popcorn or maple cream. Some farms will even serve a pancake breakfast.

Some producers still use the traditional bucket system on trees, while others use modern tubing and vacuum systems to collect sap more efficiently.

Either way, the result is the same: liquid gold.

Maple Treats at New York Welcome Centers

Even if you can’t make it to a farm, you can still celebrate Maple Month at Taste NY markets across the state.

Throughout March, welcome centers will feature maple product samples including maple lattes and maple hot cocoa, maple-themed events and giveaways, kids’ activities and scavenger hunts, and discounts on maple products.

Read More: NY Walmart Employee Pays for Woman’s Cancer Celebration Cakes

Some locations are even hosting maple-focused events where visitors can sample different types of syrup and maple treats from local producers.

How to Find a Maple Farm Near You

Maple Weekend takes place all across New York State, and most farms offer free tours and product samples.

If you go:

Dress for mud and unpredictable March weather

Wear boots or sturdy shoes

Bring your appetite for maple treats

You can find participating farms and events by visiting the Maple Weekend producer map online.

Get our free mobile app

Tap Into 9 Sweet Maple Syrup Farms in New York Tis the season for maple syrup. Tap the deliciousness at these 9 sweet farms in New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

From A to Z- Discover Delicious Maple Syrup In The Utica And Rome Area Here's a look at places from A-Z. Obviously, we know there are many many more that could be added on the list. You can text us your favorites on our station app. Here's our list just highlighting some at random, in alphabetical order: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler



