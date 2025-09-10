Imagine checking your mailbox and finding an unexpected check from New York State. No, it’s not a scam. New York is actively sending money back to residents who may not even realize they’re owed cash. From forgotten bank accounts to unused gift cards, the state is working to reconnect people with money that’s been sitting untouched for years.

What Changed?

In the past, you had to go looking for your unclaimed funds. That meant filing a claim online, proving the money was yours, and waiting. Now, New York is taking the first step for you. If you have $250 or less sitting in the state’s unclaimed funds system, a check could show up in your mailbox without you ever filling out a form.

Why New York State Is Mailing Refund Checks

Unclaimed money adds up fast. It comes from things like uncashed checks, old utility deposits, and forgotten savings accounts. Instead of letting those small amounts sit in the state’s $20 billion pot of “lost money,” New York wants to get it moving back into people’s pockets. Most of these surprise checks are between $50 and $100, not life-changing, but definitely a nice boost in today’s economy.

How to Find Out If You’re Owed More

Not everyone will get an automatic check. That’s why it’s worth doing your own search on the New York State Comptroller’s website. Try looking under your full name, nicknames, or even common misspellings. Search: here.

If a check from the New York State Comptroller’s Office lands in your mailbox, don’t ignore it. Cash it. It’s your money, finally making its way back home.

