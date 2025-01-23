If you’re mailing a letter from Syracuse to Utica on a Saturday, you might notice something odd: the postmark says it came from Hartford, Connecticut.

Since April 2024, the United States Postal Service has been sending outgoing weekend mail from much of New York, including the North Country, Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and Mohawk Valley regions, to Hartford for sorting before returning it to the local area for delivery.

Weekend mail in ZIP codes that start with 120 to 129, are sent and processed in Connecticut. According to the USPS, this move is faster and cheaper.

Upstate New York Mail Sorted Out-of-State, USPS Says It Saves Money

The shift is part of a larger USPS initiative to consolidate mail sorting facilities nationwide. However, the National American Postal Workers Union has voiced concerns about this approach, warning it could slow mail delivery times.

USPS representatives noted that the staffing efforts are unrelated to mail processing operations, focusing instead on delivery roles.

