If you’ve ever been personally victimized by a neighbor’s floodlight at 2 a.m. while you’re just trying to take a quiet, slightly emotional walk (just me?)… New York lawmakers might finally be on your side.

A new proposed law called the “Dark Skies Protection Act” is aiming to reduce light pollution across the state, potentially affecting everything from your backyard lights to business signage.

What Is the Dark Skies Protection Act?

In simple terms, New York wants to cut down on excessive outdoor lighting at night to protect wildlife, reduce energy use and carbon emissions. They also want to make it a little less agressively bright at night so the stars are visible at night (aww).

What would change?

If this bill becomes law, starting January 1, 2028, all outdoor lighting fixtures would need to be "shielded". Meaning the light has to point downward, not blasting out in every direction.

Read More: Popular East Syracuse Sweet Recalled Due to Undeclared Peanuts

So instead of lighting up your neighbor’s bedroom window and half the street… lights would be more focused and controlled.

What Businesses and Venues Need to Know

There are also rules about when lights can be on. Non-compliant lights would need to be turned off between 11 p.m. and sunrise or be motion-activated (and shut off within 15 minutes).

And for places like ball fields, outdoor venues and recreational spaces - lights would generally have to go off between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. (unless a game or event is still going).

Exemptions to the Dark Skies Protection Act

This isn’t a full “turn off the lights and live in darkness” situation.

The bill does NOT apply to:

Streetlights (in some cases)

Highways and tunnels

Airports and aircraft safety lighting

Emergency services

Construction and work sites

Agricultural and industrial safety lighting

Small decorative lights (like seasonal or low-wattage lighting)

So your Christmas lights? Safe. Your porch light? Probably fine.

Your neighbor’s stadium-level floodlight? Buh-bye. See-ya.

Will You Get Fined for Your Lights?

There are potential fines, but they’re relatively small. Homes could receive up to $100 for a first violation. Businesses/other properties could face up to a $500+ fine.

Why New York Wants Less Light at Night

This isn’t just about aesthetics. Light pollution has been linked to wildlife migration issues, higher energy waste, and disrupted sleep cycles.

Read More: 8 Ways Central NY Drivers Can Save on Gas Right Now

And for a lot of people, it’s about something simpler... being able to look up and actually see the night sky again.

What Happens Next With This Bill

This bill is still just a proposal. But if it moves forward, New York could join a growing number of places trying to bring back darker, calmer nights.

So if your backyard currently looks like a high school football field at midnight… you might want to mentally prepare.

Get our free mobile app

Or at least… aim the light down a little.

Classic '90s Horror Movies That Gave Us Nightmares These are some of the freaky films from the '90s that kept us up as kids. Which one do you think was the scariest? Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman