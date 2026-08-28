If you're planning one last summer road trip before the kids head back to school and fall officially takes over, you're not alone.

Labor Day weekend is coming up, and plenty of Central New Yorkers will be packing the car and heading out of town. Whether your plans take you to the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, Finger Lakes, Lake George or somewhere much farther away, choosing the right time to leave could save you from spending a big chunk of your holiday weekend staring at brake lights.

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7 this year, and AAA and transportation data provider INRIX have identified the best and worst times to be on the road throughout the long weekend.

Best Times to Travel Labor Day Weekend

If you're leaving Central New York for the holiday, earlier is generally better.

On Thursday, September 3, drivers should try to get on the road before 1 p.m. Traffic is expected to get significantly busier later in the afternoon. Friday could be one of the toughest travel days of the entire weekend. If you're lucky enough to get an early start, AAA and INRIX recommend leaving before noon.

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Planning a Saturday morning escape? Set the alarm. The best time to travel on Saturday, September 5 is before 10 a.m. Sunday may be the sweet spot for anyone with flexible plans. Minimal traffic is expected throughout the day on September 6. Then comes the trip home. On Labor Day Monday, drivers should try to hit the road before noon.

Worst Times to Be on the Road

Sometimes knowing when NOT to leave is even more helpful.

Thursday's heaviest traffic is expected between 2 and 7 p.m., meaning anyone leaving Central New York after work could run into some frustrating delays. Friday looks even worse. The busiest travel window is expected to stretch from noon all the way until 8 p.m.

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Saturday's worst traffic is predicted between 1 and 5 p.m., while Sunday is once again expected to have relatively minimal congestion. On Labor Day itself, the biggest return-home rush is expected between 2 and 5 p.m.

Friday and Monday Could Be the Toughest Travel Days

Overall, Friday and Monday are expected to be the busiest days for Labor Day road trips, with Saturday also seeing plenty of drivers.

That could be especially important for Central New Yorkers traveling along major routes like the New York State Thruway, I-81 or I-88, or anyone heading toward popular holiday destinations in the Adirondacks and other parts of Upstate New York.

If you have some flexibility, leaving a few hours earlier could mean the difference between cruising into your long weekend and beginning it bumper-to-bumper.

And if you're the person who says, "We'll leave when we're ready," just remember everyone else apparently has the same plan. Safe travels and enjoy the unofficial final weekend of summer.

13 Things To Know After Labor Day After Labor Day. Now what? Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts