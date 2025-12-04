The holiday season is officially underway, and as neighborhoods across Central New York begin to glow with festive lights, National Grid wants to keep safety front and center while decorating.

Read More: Make the Season Bright: Adopt a Local Child’s Wish in CNY

From Christmas trees to rooftop lights, a few simple precautions can help prevent fires, electrical hazards, and injuries, making sure your home stays merry and safe all season long. Here are the top tips to keep in mind as you deck the halls.

Keep Your Christmas Tree Safe

Tree-related fires increase during the holidays, and many of them are preventable. National Grid recommends:

Making sure natural trees stay watered to prevent dryness and potential ignition.

Avoiding the temptation to overload branches or hang ornaments on wires.

Keeping extension cords and light strings away from water bowls or the tree stand.

Choosing an artificial tree labeled by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), showing it has been tested for fire safety.

Never using electric decorations on metallic trees.

Decorating with noncombustible, flame-resistant, and nontoxic materials.

Keeping pets away from cords, light strings, tree stands, and water bowls, which can pose electrical or ingestible hazards.

Look Up Before You Decorate Outdoors

Outdoor decorating can be festive and fun, but it also comes with real electrical dangers:

Stay at least 10 feet away from power lines and never hang decorations on or near them.

Avoid using an aluminum ladder near power lines. Make sure ladders are placed on firm, level ground, and wear slip-resistant shoes.

Test smoke alarms before getting to work and replace batteries if needed.

Outdoor Lighting Safety

Make sure everything you use outside is designed for the outdoors:

Use only lights and devices rated for outdoor or all-weather conditions.

Keep outdoor connections dry by using waterproof covers or keeping plugs off the ground.

Fasten lights securely to prevent wind damage, and if using nails or hooks, opt for insulated versions.

Plug outdoor lights into ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCI) for shock protection.

Don’t Overload Your Circuits

Holiday lights can draw more power than your home is used to:

If a breaker trips, unplug decorations on that circuit and reset it, then add fewer items back.

Avoid doubling up extension cords or stacking power strips, which increases fire risk.

Lightbulb & Light Strand Safety

Before you plug in the glow:

Look for the UL label showing the lights have been tested for safety.

Unplug lights before going to bed or leaving the house.

Never use light strings with missing or burned-out incandescent bulbs.

Inspect each strand and discard any with cracked sockets, frayed wires, or bare spots.

Stay safe, stay warm, and enjoy a bright and beautiful holiday season in Central New York!

Get our free mobile app

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Cutting This years tree comes from a family in East Greenbush, New York. Gallery Credit: Rachel Davis/TSM