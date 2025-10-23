As temperatures drop across Central New York, thousands of families who depend on the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to heat their homes this winter are being told they’ll have to wait. The ongoing federal government shutdown has forced New York State to delay the start of the program, leaving more than 52,000 Central New York households in limbo.

When Do HEAP Applications Open?

Normally, HEAP opens in early November, giving families time to apply and receive help before winter weather sets in. This year, the program was set to launch on November 3, but due to the shutdown, it’s now been pushed back to at least November 17, and possibly later if Congress doesn’t reach a funding deal soon.

The delay means eligible New Yorkers won’t receive heating benefits until mid- to late November, just as colder weather begins sweeping across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the postponement this week, calling it a “direct consequence of Washington’s failure to act.”

What is HEAP?

HEAP is a federally funded program that helps low- and moderate-income households pay their heating bills. Last year, New York received $360 million in federal funding to support the program, providing between $400 and $996 per household, depending on income, family size, and heating source. In Central New York alone, the program served more than 52,000 households and another 41,000 families in the Mohawk Valley.

Without new federal funding, those benefits are on hold. The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) says applications can’t be processed until federal money is released.

What to Do While Waiting for HEAP

While the state works to reopen the program, officials are urging residents to contact their utility companies to ask about hardship plans or budget billing options. Central New Yorkers can also prepare now by gathering required documents like ID, proof of income, and recent utility bills so they can apply quickly once HEAP reopens.

Those facing immediate heating emergencies, such as low fuel, pending shutoffs, or broken equipment, can apply for temporary public assistance through their county social services department or online at mybenefits.ny.gov.

