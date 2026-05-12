Three people from New York were passengers on a cruise ship connected to a dangerous virus outbreak, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The passengers were taken to a military base in Nebraska after leaving the MV Hondius cruise ship. Health officials say they will now be watched closely for 42 days to make sure they do not get sick.

What Is Hantavirus?

The outbreak involves something called Andes virus, which is a type of hantavirus.

The virus can cause a serious lung illness called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, or HPS. And doctors say the illness can become dangerous very fast.

How Does It Spread?

Most hantaviruses spread through contact with rodents like mice or rats.

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But the Andes virus is different because it can sometimes spread from person to person through close contact. That can include kissing, sharing drinks or utensils or even just being very close to someone who is sick for a long time

Health experts say people are usually only contagious when they are showing symptoms.

Symptoms Can Take Weeks to Show Up

The CDC says symptoms may not appear for up to 42 days after someone is exposed.

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Early symptoms can include fever, tiredness, muscle pain, headaches, dizziness and stomach problems. In severe cases, people can have trouble breathing and may need hospital care.

Officials Say the Public Is Not in Danger Right Now

New York health officials say they are working closely with the CDC and local health departments to watch the situation carefully.

Officials say it is still unclear when, or if, the three New Yorkers will return home from Nebraska. One passenger is from New York City. The other two are from Orange County and Westchester County.

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For now, the CDC says the overall risk to travelers and the general public remains very low, and travel can continue as normal.

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