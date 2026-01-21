For anyone who’s ever tried to track down a grandparent's birth certificate from the early 1900s or confirm a marriage record for a family tree, you know the frustration: long wait times, paperwork, and months of uncertainty. But relief may finally be on the way!

New York State maintains millions of vital records dating back to the 1800s, including birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates. These records must be preserved indefinitely and made accessible to the public, a responsibility that has become increasingly difficult under an outdated, paper-based system.

Right now, retrieving a single historical record can take more than five months, leaving New Yorkers waiting on documents needed for passports, legal proceedings, benefits enrollment, and family research. The backlog is significant, especially for genealogical requests, where demand continues to grow as more people explore their family histories.

That may soon change.

Under a new initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul during her State of the State, New York will begin making long-overdue technological upgrades to its vital records system. A key part of the effort includes digitizing archival records specifically for genealogical requests.

What’s Changing?

The state plans to convert historical birth, death, and marriage certificates into electronic, searchable formats. Once digitized, these records will be easier to search, retrieve, and issue to requestors, and far better protected from physical deterioration or potential disaster loss like that fire in 1911 that destroyed records at the state capitol in Albany.

This digitization push is expected to directly address a two-year backlog of more than 12,000 genealogical record requests, dramatically improving turnaround times for historians, ancestry researchers, and families.

Improvements Beyond Genealogy

The Department of Health will also work to reduce the backlog for living records. These documents are often needed for time-sensitive matters like travel, court cases, or benefits enrollment. By modernizing internal processes and improving operational efficiency, the state aims to cut down wait times and improve communication with customers throughout the request process.

For many New Yorkers, this could mean faster access to critical documents, and far fewer unanswered emails and status updates stuck in limbo.

