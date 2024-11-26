Thanksgiving in New York City is never short on surprises, but Old Homestead Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District might just be serving up the ultimate conversation starter: a dollop of cranberry sauce priced at a jaw-dropping $195. Yes, you read that right—this isn’t your grandma’s holiday side dish or that canned stuff.

The 150-year-old steakhouse is known for its extravagant offerings, but they upped the ante with what they’re calling “the world’s most expensive cranberry sauce.”

Gold, Truffles & Port: NYC’s $195 Cranberry Sauce

Infused with $1,500-per-pound white truffles, edible 24-karat gold flakes, and rare Manuka honey from New Zealand, the sauce also includes a splash of Taylor Fladgate Scion Vintage Port, a bottle of which costs $4,400.

So what's the inspiration behind this opulent condiment? Owner Greg Sherry and his brother Marc wanted to honor their late grandmother’s cranberry sauce recipe while giving it a lavish makeover. Served in a bite-sized portion on a spoon, this golden cranberry sauce is extravagant. But, for those feeling less boujie, the Old Homestead’s Thanksgiving menu offers more budget-friendly options, like an $85 roasted turkey dinner with all the classic fixings or a $105 upgrade with filet mignon.

Read More: Holiday Activities That Are Unique to Central New York

But for the ultimate indulgence, you’ll need to reserve this gilded garnish, because it's only available by request and it's exclusive to Thanksgiving Day.

In 2019, the Steakhouse served up a $180,000 Thanksgiving meal that included a $3,650 per bottle Louis XIII cognac.

