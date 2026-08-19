More than 400,000 New Yorkers are losing eligibility for the state's Essential Plan, and the deadline to find new health insurance coverage is quickly approaching.

If you're among those affected, August 30 is the date to know.

Why Are New Yorkers Losing Essential Plan Coverage?

Changes to New York's Essential Plan took effect last month following federal cuts passed in 2025.

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Previously, New Yorkers earning up to 250% of the federal poverty level could qualify for the low-cost health insurance program. That limit has now dropped to 200%, leaving more than 400,000 people ineligible. Those New Yorkers will need to find another health insurance plan to stay covered.

August 30 Deadline for New Yorkers

The original deadline to switch health insurance plans was June 15, but New York extended it to August 30.

That gives affected residents additional time to enroll in new health coverage and have eligible costs reimbursed.

If you've been notified that you're losing New York Essential Plan coverage, don't put it off. August 30 is the deadline to switch plans and stay covered. Find out more here.

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