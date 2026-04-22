If you’ve ever been woken up by a leaf blower at 7 a.m., this might be the best news you hear all year.

New York State is one step closer to launching a new rebate program that would help landscapers and local communities swap out noisy, gas-powered equipment for quieter, cleaner electric tools.

The New York State Assembly has approved legislation that would create a statewide rebate program for battery-powered landscaping equipment. The goal? Cut down on both air pollution and that constant buzz of gas-powered lawn tools.

What This Means for Central New York

While this program is aimed at commercial landscapers, municipalities, and organizations, not homeowners, it could still make a noticeable difference across Central New York.

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Think quieter neighborhoods, cleaner air, and fewer of those ear-splitting leaf blowers echoing through your street.

Why the Push for Electric?

Gas-powered lawn equipment may seem small, but it adds up fast.

Environmental advocates say these machines produced nearly 1.4 million tons of pollution in New York in a single year, comparable to emissions from more than 300,000 cars.

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On top of that, many gas-powered leaf blowers can exceed 70 decibels even from 50 feet away, which can actually be harmful to your hearing over time.

So yes… it’s not just annoying. It’s a real quality-of-life issue.

How the Rebate Would Work

If the bill becomes law, qualifying businesses and organizations would get a point-of-sale rebate when purchasing new electric landscaping equipment.

That includes things like:

Lawn mowers

Leaf blowers

Hedge trimmers

Chainsaws

Snow blowers

The batteries and chargers that go with them

The rebates would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis each year until funding runs out.

State officials would determine how much money is available, which equipment qualifies, and how much each rebate would be worth.

A Big Deal for Small Businesses

Supporters say this could be especially helpful for smaller landscaping companies in Central New York that want to make the switch, but can’t afford the upfront cost.

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Electric equipment is typically more expensive at first, but cheaper to operate over time. This program could help bridge that gap.

What Happens Next?

The legislation is now headed to the State Senate. A similar bill has already moved through committees, so there’s momentum behind it, but it’s not law just yet.

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If it passes and gets signed by the governor, the program would take effect immediately and remain in place through 2036.

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