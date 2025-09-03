Every year around this time, the question: "Can you wear white after Labor Day?" comes up. It’s one of those fashion “rules” that seems baked into American culture, but the truth is, it started less about fashion and more about keeping people in their social lane. And yep, you guessed it, New York played a big part in it.

Old Money vs. New Money in the Gilded Age

The story goes back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, when New York’s wealthy elite ruled the social scene. Old-money families weren’t too happy about the “nouveau riche” (aka the new rich) trying to climb into their circle. So what did they do? They created arbitrary rules to separate insiders from outsiders.

Read More: Hochul Warns New Yorkers to Conserve Water Amid Drought Watch

One of those rules: White is for summer only. Come Labor Day, white clothes went back into the closet. If you didn’t know that, well, dead giveaway you weren’t “in the club.”

Practicality Played a Role Too

To be fair, some of it made sense at the time. In the Gilded Age, New York streets weren’t exactly spotless. Picture dirt roads, garbage, horse manure... It wasn’t the vibe for a crisp white linen dress. White also made sense for summer leisure: tennis at the club, lounging in Newport or Southampton, or those breezy coastal vacations the Vanderbilts loved so much.

By September, though, summer was officially over. Labor Day became the line in the sand. Time to pack away the linen suits and shift to darker, heavier fabrics for city life.

Tamara Bellis on Unsplash Tamara Bellis on Unsplash loading...

Fashion Magazines Sealed the Deal

By the mid-20th century, the rule went mainstream thanks to magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, most of which, of course, were run out of New York. They pushed fall wardrobes filled with deeper tones and rich textures, reinforcing the idea that white was “out” once the holiday hit.

So… Does It Really Matter?

Not really. Today’s fashion world is all about breaking the rules. Winter whites are a staple; runways are filled with year-round white. These days, it’s less about color and more about fabric weight. Linen in January might feel off, but a creamy wool coat? Totally chic.

10 Stars Who Didn't Play Woodstock – And Why Among them was old-timey TV cowboy Roy Rogers. Reason: He hated the idea. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

The Best Sandwich In New York And Where To Find It The best sandwich in New York is the "Beef on weck"

New York City may have its famed deli sandwiches, but to get a real taste of the Empire State you have to head up north where the beef on weck reigns supreme. It's a masterpiece of thin-sliced roast beef, topped with grated horseradish and piled onto a roll topped with salt and caraway seeds called a kummelweck."

Here's where to find them in Central and Upstate New York:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler



