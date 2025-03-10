A car in Westchester County took an unexpected detour—right through the wall of a fitness center and into a swimming pool.

The incident happened around noon on Friday at Club Fit, in Briarcliff Manor. According to the Ossining Police Department, the vehicle smashed through the building before becoming partially submerged in the pool.

The driver was able to exit the car without assistance, and no injuries were reported. Photos from the scene show the car sitting in the water, leaving gym-goers stunned but unharmed.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or charges related to the crash. However, the police couldn’t resist a little humor, stating,

"While we do encourage carpooling, this is not what we had in mind."

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Car Crashes Through Wall, Lands in Pool at Club Fit – No One Hurt

Club Fit, a popular gym and wellness center in Westchester, is known for its state-of-the-art fitness equipment, group classes, and—you guessed it—a swimming pool. Fortunately, no swimmers were in the water at the time of the crash.

No Disruptions to Club Fit Operations

Despite the shocking scene, the fitness center has assured members that operations will continue as normal, with safety measures in place.

This unexpected “carpool” moment will certainly go down as one of the most unusual events in Briarcliff Manor history.

