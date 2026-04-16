The search for the Best Burger in New York State is heating up, and a few spots in Central New York are in the spotlight.

Central New York Restaurants Make the Top 10

The New York Beef Council has announced the Top 10 finalists in its annual Best NY Burger Competition, and a few familiar names from the area made the list.

Among them is Matteson Hotel, representing Herkimer County in the statewide competition. It’s joined by nearby favorite Columbus Public House, along with a couple of Syracuse-area standouts that many locals already know and love.

Read More: The Best New York Burger Contest Is Back for Its 10th Year

The finalists were selected through a combination of public nominations and voting, highlighting restaurants that serve 100% beef burgers across New York.

Full List of New York’s Top 10 Burgers

Ale & Angus - Syracuse

Ben’s Fresh - Port Jervis

Brewer Union Cafe - Brewerton

Columbus Public House - Sherburne

Illusive - Rensselaer

Matteson Hotel - Ilion

Pound Town Burger Bar - Syracuse

Savoy Taproom - Albany

Shelly’s Deli - Endicott

Tap It Bar & Grill - Rochester

What Happens Next

Anonymous judges will now travel across the state to sample each burger, scoring them on taste, presentation, and doneness.

The winner will be announced May 13 at the New York State Capitol in Albany during the annual May Beef Month celebration.

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