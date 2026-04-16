Central New York Competing for Best Burger in the State
The search for the Best Burger in New York State is heating up, and a few spots in Central New York are in the spotlight.
Central New York Restaurants Make the Top 10
The New York Beef Council has announced the Top 10 finalists in its annual Best NY Burger Competition, and a few familiar names from the area made the list.
Among them is Matteson Hotel, representing Herkimer County in the statewide competition. It’s joined by nearby favorite Columbus Public House, along with a couple of Syracuse-area standouts that many locals already know and love.
Read More: The Best New York Burger Contest Is Back for Its 10th Year
The finalists were selected through a combination of public nominations and voting, highlighting restaurants that serve 100% beef burgers across New York.
Full List of New York’s Top 10 Burgers
- Ale & Angus - Syracuse
- Ben’s Fresh - Port Jervis
- Brewer Union Cafe - Brewerton
- Columbus Public House - Sherburne
- Illusive - Rensselaer
- Matteson Hotel - Ilion
- Pound Town Burger Bar - Syracuse
- Savoy Taproom - Albany
- Shelly’s Deli - Endicott
- Tap It Bar & Grill - Rochester
What Happens Next
Anonymous judges will now travel across the state to sample each burger, scoring them on taste, presentation, and doneness.
The winner will be announced May 13 at the New York State Capitol in Albany during the annual May Beef Month celebration.
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
8 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Burgers In The Country
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler