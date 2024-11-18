Million-Dollar Banana: New York’s Absurd Art Scene

Imagine this: You’re strolling through Hannaford, eyeing the bananas that are—brace yourself—less than a dollar. Now picture this: that same banana, slapped on your kitchen wall with duct tape. Congratulations, you could have just made a million-dollar masterpiece! Move over, Monet, because the art world is bananas. Literally.

$1.5 Million Banana and Duct Tape Artwork

Maurizio Cattelan, the Italian artist-slash-jester responsible for this a-peeling creation titled Comedian, is laughing all the way to Sotheby’s. When this conceptual genius duct-taped a banana to a wall in 2019, people couldn’t look away. Some were awestruck, others hangry. One brave soul even ate the original banana—performance art? Waste management? Either way, a fresh fruit was taped back up, and life went on.

Fast forward to 2024, and this banana is now projected to sell for $1.5 million. But wait, it gets better. When you buy Comedian, you’re not even buying the actual banana. Nope. You’re getting a certificate of authenticity granting you permission to re-tape your own banana to a wall. For a cool mil, you too can embrace the art of grocery produce.

But let’s not stop there, Utica. If duct-taped fruit can make you an art world darling, I’d like to introduce you to my own conceptual piece: Fiji: Liquid Dreams in a Bottle.

Canva/TSM

Yes, it’s just a regular bottle of water, but when placed on a rustic kitchen table in the heart of Central New York, it symbolizes the intersection of capitalism and hydration. For only $999, this one-of-a-kind piece of “art” can be yours. Act now, and I’ll throw in a strip of duct tape for free.

