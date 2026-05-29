If you've got a baby on the way, are thinking about future baby names, or you're just curious what everyone else is naming their kids, New York's most popular baby names for 2025 have officially been revealed.

And for the first time in a decade, there's a new king of baby boy names in the Empire State.

Noah Ends Liam's 10-Year Reign in New York

According to newly released data from the Social Security Administration, Noah has officially taken over as New York's most popular baby boy name for 2025.

That's a pretty big deal because Liam had held the top spot every year since 2015.

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For girls, Emma climbed back to the top after Mia claimed the No. 1 spot last year. Emma has been one of New York's most popular girls' names for more than a decade, landing either first or second every year since 2014.

New York's Top 10 Baby Names for 2025

Boys

Noah Liam Theodore Lucas Oliver Luca Joseph James Jacob Ethan

Girls

Emma Olivia Mia Sophia Charlotte Isabella Amelia Leah Sofia Zoe

Some Baby Names Are Uniquely New York

While many of New York's most popular names match national trends, a few names stand out as uniquely Empire State favorites.

Names like Abraham, Aisha, and Gitty made New York's Top 100 list but didn't appear on any other state's Top 100 rankings.

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Several other names, including Chaim, Chana, Chaya, Moshe, Muhammad, Rachel (heyohh!), Rivka, Sara, Yosef, and Celine, appeared in New York and only one other state's rankings.

Baby name experts say regional naming trends often reflect the cultures and communities that make up a state's population.

In New York specifically, Jewish, Italian, and Irish influences have historically shaped baby naming trends, helping certain names remain popular for generations.

The Most Popular Baby Names in New York Through the Decades

Some names have serious staying power.

Michael dominated New York's boys' lists from the 1960s through the 2000s, while Jennifer ruled the girls' side during both the 1970s and 1980s.

Here's a look back:

1960s: Michael and Mary

1970s: Michael and Jennifer

1980s: Michael and Jennifer

1990s: Michael and Jessica

2000s: Michael and Emily

2010s: Jacob and Sophia

2020s: Liam and Olivia

What Influences Baby Name Trends?

Experts say everything from pop culture and celebrity influence to religion and family traditions can affect naming trends.

Sometimes a hit TV show or movie sparks a surge in popularity. Other times, parents are simply looking for names that feel timeless, familiar, and easy to pronounce across cultures.

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New Yorkers may love unique names, but we also appreciate classics that stand the test of time.

And if 2025 is any indication, Noah and Emma are the names to beat.

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