Central New York’s Annual Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive

The holiday season is a time for giving, and what better way to spread warmth and joy than by participating in New York’s Annual Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive? Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has officially kicked off this yearly tradition, inviting people and businesses across the state, including in Utica, to make a difference or those in need during this time of year.

New York State Kick Offs Annual Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive

Beginning Monday, November 18, you can donate new, unwrapped toys, new and gently used coats, and new school supplies at designated drop-off locations throughout New York State. In Utica, donations can be brought to the Utica State Office Building at 207 Genesee Street. The drive runs until Friday, December 13, so that every child and family has the chance to experience the magic of the season.

Governor Hochul emphasizes the importance of this initiative, saying in a statement:

“Together, we can spread joy and hope this holiday season. Every item collected is a reminder that kindness and generosity can brighten lives.”

Donation Drop Off Locations in New York State

Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica

Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Oneonta

Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse

Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell

Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton

NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester

Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Legislative Office Building, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave, Albany

Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany

50 Wolf Road, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany

44 Holland Avenue, Albany

328 State Street, Schenectady

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

New York State Capitol Building, Albany

Electric Tower, 535 Washington Street, Buffalo

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn

You can also ship packages to:

Empire State Plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

Attention: NYS Holiday Drive

