Central New York’s Annual Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive
The holiday season is a time for giving, and what better way to spread warmth and joy than by participating in New York’s Annual Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive? Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has officially kicked off this yearly tradition, inviting people and businesses across the state, including in Utica, to make a difference or those in need during this time of year.
New York State Kick Offs Annual Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive
Beginning Monday, November 18, you can donate new, unwrapped toys, new and gently used coats, and new school supplies at designated drop-off locations throughout New York State. In Utica, donations can be brought to the Utica State Office Building at 207 Genesee Street. The drive runs until Friday, December 13, so that every child and family has the chance to experience the magic of the season.
Governor Hochul emphasizes the importance of this initiative, saying in a statement:
“Together, we can spread joy and hope this holiday season. Every item collected is a reminder that kindness and generosity can brighten lives.”
Donation Drop Off Locations in New York State
- Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica
- Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Oneonta
- Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse
- Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell
- Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton
- NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester
- Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Legislative Office Building, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave, Albany
- Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany
- 50 Wolf Road, Albany
- 625 Broadway, Albany
- Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany
- 44 Holland Avenue, Albany
- 328 State Street, Schenectady
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie
- New York State Capitol Building, Albany
- Electric Tower, 535 Washington Street, Buffalo
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York City
- Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn
You can also ship packages to:
Empire State Plaza
P1 South Dock J
Albany, New York 12242
Attention: NYS Holiday Drive
