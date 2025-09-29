We already know traveling is stressful. Between the lines at TSA and the guy who insists on taking off his shoes on the plane, flying isn't always glamorous. But here’s a twist: according to a new study, the most stressful airports in the country aren’t the big-city monsters like JFK or LaGuardia. Nope. A couple of New York's tiniest airports are topping the list.

CBD company Mood.com crunched the numbers on 384 airports nationwide, factoring in cancellations, delays, passenger numbers, and even Google reviews. The nation’s “most stressful” title went to Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado, but New York wasn’t far behind.

Watertown Takes the Silver Medal in Stress

Coming in at #2 in the country is Watertown International Airport, way up in the North Country. Serving fewer than 24,000 passengers a year, this tiny airport has an 8.8% cancellation rate and average arrival delays of almost 40 minutes. Basically, if you’re flying out of Watertown, pack snacks and patience.

Read More: USPS Announces 2025 Holiday Mailing & Shipping Deadlines

Not to be outdone, Plattsburgh International Airport (near the Adirondacks) also cracked the Top 10 with a stress score of 4.28.

Why Small Airports Struggle

The report says smaller airports make the list because they don’t have the resources big hubs do. At JFK or LaGuardia, one canceled flight can get rebooked pretty quickly. At a regional airport, one canceled flight can feel like a whole day lost.

The full Top 10 list also includes airports in Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas, and even Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, which is the busiest airport in the world. Turns out stress isn’t just about the size of the airport; it’s about how well it can handle chaos.

Easy Ways to Make Sure Your Vehicle is Ready for Winter Travel and Cold Conditions Even you aren't an experienced mechanic, there are easy ways to ensure your vehicle is ready for the winter. Check out the gallery below with ideas from the Car Care Council Gallery Credit: JD Knight