Every day, millions of New Yorkers hit the road expecting a safe trip. But when routine traffic stops turn into high-speed police pursuits, the consequences can be deadly... for drivers, passengers, officers, and innocent bystanders. Now, a new report from the Office of the New York State Attorney General (OAG) is urging bold reforms to limit these dangerous pursuits and improve transparency throughout the state.

High-Speed Chases: Deadly Outcomes from Low-Level Offenses

The OAG finds police chases stemming from minor traffic infractions, like speeding or improper lane changes, have too often ended in tragic deaths. In one Brooklyn case, an officer fired 27 rounds on a crowded highway during a pursuit that started over speeding. In another case, a cyclist in NYC was killed when a fleeing driver ran a red light. One pursuit of a motorcyclist going 18 mph over the speed limit ended in the rider’s death. And in 2020, a chase that began over tinted windows and expired plates resulted in the deaths of two uninvolved civilians.

These examples, among others reviewed by the OAG, highlight a troubling trend: the risk of continuing the chase often outweighs the benefit of apprehending the suspect.

What the Data Shows

While no centralized database exists for police pursuits in New York, national data shows:

355 people die annually in pursuit-related crashes (DOJ, 2017)

At least 30% of chases end in crashes

Up to 17% of pursuits result in injuries or fatalities

A private GPS-tracking study showed that when chases are stopped, drivers slow down within two minutes, and 80% are still apprehended

These findings suggest that aborting chases can restore safety more effectively than continuing them.

The report proposes two major reforms:

1. Ban Most High-Speed Police Chases

High-speed pursuits should only be permitted when:

There is probable cause to believe a serious or violent felony has occurred or will occur

A person’s conduct poses an imminent threat of severe bodily harm or death

Routine traffic stops, expired tags, or minor offenses should not justify a chase that could endanger lives.

2. Increase Transparency Through Statewide Data Collection

The OAG recommends legislation requiring:

Standardized reporting of all police pursuits

Oversight by a centralized agency like the Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS)

Use of body-worn cameras and dashcams to document rationale for chases

Post-incident root cause analysis when a chase results in death or injury

This data would help agencies make evidence-based decisions and boost community trust.

What Other Jurisdictions Are Doing

New York isn’t alone in rethinking police chases. Other states have already taken action:

Washington State requires probable cause before initiating a pursuit

Milwaukee limits chases to violent felony suspects

California mandates data reporting and found most pursuits were for low-level crimes

Buffalo and NYC now restrict officer discretion and have implemented stricter pursuit policies

Even technology is evolving. Departments in Old Westbury, NY, and Missouri are using magnetic GPS trackers to tag fleeing vehicles, allowing officers to locate suspects without engaging in high-speed pursuits.

The OAG urges state lawmakers and local police departments to act immediately. Until legislation is passed, departments can voluntarily limit chases and begin collecting data now.

