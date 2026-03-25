New York is looking to tighten its already strict gun laws, targeting a growing threat tied to do-it-yourself weapons and rapidly evolving technology.

New York targets rise in DIY machine guns

State leaders are pushing new legislation aimed at stopping the spread of modified firearms that can be turned into illegal machine guns with simple add-ons.

Certain pistols can be converted using small devices often referred to as switches. These devices can make a semi-automatic weapon fire like a fully automatic one. Law enforcement agencies across New York have recovered these modified weapons in multiple cities, including Albany, Syracuse and New York City.

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Authorities say the number of these devices has surged in recent years. Federal data shows thousands have been recovered nationwide, with a sharp increase between 2019 and 2023.

The proposed legislation would require gun manufacturers to design pistols in a way that prevents easy conversion into automatic weapons.

Crackdown on 3D-printed ghost guns

The proposal also focuses heavily on so-called ghost guns, which are untraceable firearms often made using 3D printers.

Under the plan, New York would require 3D printers sold in the state to include technology that blocks files used to create firearms or gun parts. It would also ban the sale and distribution of digital files used to print guns and expand criminal penalties for the unlicensed manufacture of firearms and components.

State officials say the goal is to stop these weapons before they are ever produced, rather than relying solely on enforcement after the fact.

New rules for manufacturers and reporting

Another key part of the proposal would establish new safety standards for both gun and 3D printer manufacturers.

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A working group would be created to develop guidelines aimed at preventing the production of illegal firearm components. At the same time, police departments and sheriff’s offices would be required to report all recovered 3D-printed guns to the state.

Officials say this data would help track trends and improve enforcement strategies statewide.

Effort builds on existing gun laws

New York already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, and state leaders say these new measures are designed to keep up with changing technology.

The proposal is part of a broader public safety strategy that includes billions of dollars in funding aimed at reducing gun violence and removing illegal firearms from communities.

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Supporters argue that while gun violence has declined in parts of the state, emerging threats like 3D-printed weapons and modified firearms could reverse that progress if left unchecked.

If approved, the legislation would mark one of the first efforts in the nation to regulate both the physical tools and digital blueprints used to create untraceable guns.