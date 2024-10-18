Are you wondering what to expect for this upcoming week? Check out your free tarot horoscope for October 20th through October 26th.

Keep scrolling for your full tarot forecast.

Maybe you've heard of zodiac signs, but don't necessarily know which one is yours. Take a look at this list, it'll show you the date range of each sign. If your birthday falls into that date range, that's how you will know what sign calls to you:

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pisces: February 19 – March 20"

The zodiac signs were decided based on ancient astronomy and astrology, particularly by the Babylonians around 3,000 years ago. They divided the sky into 12 sections, each corresponding to a constellation that the Sun appears to pass through over the course of a year. These constellations were linked to different personality traits, forming the basis of the astrological signs we use today. The signs were also influenced by Greek and Roman mythology.

Keep scrolling for your full tarot forecast.

About The Deck We Are Using

This weeks deck is the "Mythic Oracle Of The Ancient Greek Pantheon." This tarot deck combines both the traditional meaning of the tarot with insights and information about various Gods within Greek Mythology.

As exciting as they are insightful, the Greek gods, Titans, heroes, and magical beings of the Mythic Oracle deck reflect the many aspects of human nature, and it is through their stories that we can better understand ourselves. The bold fantasy styling of the Mythic Oracle goes beyond traditional serious tarot cards to offer fascinating entertainment and real guidance in matters of love, creativity, family, and fulfillment through the ancient, eternal wisdom of Greek mythology.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can learn more when you search Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ.

Here's your outlook for the week of October 20th through October 26th. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Free Tarot Horoscope- October 20th – October 27th 2024 Are you wondering what to expect for this upcoming week? Check out your free tarot horoscope for October 20th through October 26th.

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can learn more when you search Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ.

Here's your outlook for the week of October 20th through October 26th. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Free Tarot Horoscope- October 13th - October 19th 2024 Are you wondering what to expect for this upcoming week? Check out your free tarot horoscope for October 13th through October 19th.

For Entertainment Purposes Only Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Free Tarot Horoscope- October 6th - October 12th 2024 Are you wondering what to expect for this upcoming week? Check out your free tarot horoscope for October 6th through October 12th.

For Entertainment Purposes Only Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Free Tarot Horoscope- September 29th - October 5th 2024 Here's your outlook for the week of September 29th - October 5th 2024. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then. For Entertainment Purposes Only Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler