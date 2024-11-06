When it comes to side dishes for Thanksgiving, what is your top choice?

It seems that everybody, every family, and everyone has their own twist on side dishes. What would be the top side dish in New York and America? Allrecipes decided to dish out a heavy debate for Election 2024 and Thanksgiving seasons:

We analyzed Allrecipes' Thanksgiving data to determine the most popular side dishes around the country, and only ONE state liked Grandma's Corn Casserole."

So what did they discover? Six recipes reign supreme around the country for Thanksgiving: Best Green Bean Casserole, Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole, Grandma's Cornbread Dressing, Candied Yams, and Grandma's Corn Pudding.

For Allrecipes, we're specifically looking at total site traffic for a side dish in any given state. So, when we say that the Best Green Bean Casserole is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish recipe in Minnesota according to our analytics, we mean the most popular—period."

What Is New York State's Most Popular Side Dish?

Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash loading...

Campbell's Soup released its annual poll on the Thanksgiving sides we're looking forward to the most. And in a shocking upset, STUFFING has overtaken mashed potatoes for the top spot. However, that isn't the top spot for New York.

According to Allrecipes, the top side dish for New York is Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole:

It's no surprise that our #1 Thanksgiving recipe of all time is the #1 Thanksgiving side dish in 16 states. This cozy casserole from Allrecipes community member TINA B has a brown sugar and pecan topping that adds the perfect amount of sweetness. This recipe is also easily customizable—according to the very active comment section, cooks have added in cinnamon or nutmeg to the sweet potatoes, and even added cornflakes to the pecan topping."

The states where this was the top recipe in addition to New York were Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on our station app.

