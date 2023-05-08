This New York State Lake Town Voted Best To Live In- Weird Choice?

New York State has plenty of lake towns. Which one was recently voted as the best place to live according to MSN?

MSN recently published an article "The best lake towns to live in all year round in America" to help spotlight the best of the best that America has to offer.

Stacker examined 2021 data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best U.S. lake towns to live in. WalletHub's data included 46 towns with a beach that is listed on TripAdvisor and a population of 10,000 to 150,000 people. The towns were evaluated across six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life."

New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. So in our state, who did they pick as the best of the best?

Which New York Town Was Voted As The Best Lake Town In America?

So which town/city received the title for New York State? That title goes to Plattsburgh, New York. MSN gave Plattsburgh a total score of 52.78, it has an Affordability rank of #27, a Weather rank of #23, and a Safety rank of #1:

On the western shore of Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh's access to the Adirondacks make it an ideal location for outdoors lovers. The city is popular among young professionals, and SUNY Plattsburgh lies within its borders, offering top-notch education locally. Of the many town events, the Mayor's Cup Festival and Regatta attracts thousands to the region for the Fourth of July weekend."

But let's be real....

Is It Weird Plattsburgh Won This Title?

No shade towards Plattsburgh and all, but with all the Finger Lakes, towns in the Adirondacks, and places in the Catskills, do you really think Plattsburgh is the true winner? Text us in our app and let us know your thoughts.

