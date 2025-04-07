Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a trio of new laws designed to strengthen New York’s gun violence prevention efforts. New data shows a 53% drop in shootings across the state compared to pandemic-era highs.

From January to March 2022, there were nearly 500 reported shootings in New York. In the same period this year, that number dropped to 236; a 53% decline. The Governor credits ongoing community-based initiatives, enhanced policing, and updated legislation for the steady progress saying:

“We’re taking action to drive down gun violence in the State of New York — protecting our communities and making our streets safer.”

Here's What New York's New Gun Laws Do:

Cracks Down on Pistol Converters (Auto-Sears)

These illegal devices can turn handguns into fully automatic weapons. The new law classifies these as illegal under New York's already existing ban on dangerous gun modifications. These rapid-fire modifications can make a gun shoot up to 15 rounds in under two seconds. Strengthens Tracking of Gun and Ammunition Sales

Credit and debit card issuers must now use merchant category codes (MCCs) to flag transactions made at firearms and ammunition retailers. This move helps detect suspicious activity and is supposed to add another layer of safety. Informs Buyers of Risks at the Point of Sale

Firearm dealers are now required to provide clear warnings at the time of sale, including risks associated with suicide, domestic violence, and accidental injuries. The law also ensures buyers receive information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988).

Major Budget Investment in Community Safety

Alongside the new legislation, Governor Hochul has proposed a $370 million investment in public safety and violence prevention as part of this year’s state budget. This includes:

$50 million for law enforcement to modernize technology and equipment.

$36 million for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative in 28 communities across the state.

$21 million for SNUG, a street outreach program that treats gun violence as a public health crisis.

$20 million for Project RISE, which supports youth mentoring, mental health services, and trauma recovery in affected neighborhoods.

Additional funding for crime analysis centers, cybercrime prevention, and services for victims and survivors.

