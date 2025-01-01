16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For January 2025

A new year and new month has arrived in Upstate and Central New York. Let's do our part to be safe and watch out for New York's Most Wanted criminals for January.

These lists serve as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the role that each one of us can play in keeping our neighborhoods secure.

Continue scrolling to learn more about each person and who you can contact if you see them.

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

Also, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers announces their Wanted Person of the Week for the Central New York region on WIBX 950, 92.3FM every Thursday. You can follow that announcement online here.

Quick New York Crime Facts

In January 2024, New York State experienced a notable decline in gun violence, with shooting incidents involving injuries decreasing by 26% compared to the same period in 2023. This reduction contributed to the lowest number of such incidents since the state began tracking this data in 2006. In New York City, major crimes decreased by 2.4% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, with significant reductions in murders (down 17.2%) and shootings (down 18.5%). However, the city also experienced a 36% increase in hate crime incidents in January 2024 compared to January 2023, driven primarily by anti-Jewish incidents.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity