Fast Food Fish Sandwiches In Central New York For Lent
Lent is Wednesday, March 5, through Thursday, April 17, and many will abstain from eating meat on Fridays during this time. But whether you’re working late, short on time, or just don’t feel like making dinner, you can still enjoy a quick meal.
Several fast food spots in Central New York have fish sandwiches on their menu, some as year-round menu staples and others just for the season.
Here are six fast food chains offering fish sandwiches for Lent:
1.) Arby’s Crispy Fish Sandwich (Limited Time)
- Description: A crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame bun.
- Calories: 570
2.) Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich (Limited Time)
- Description: Wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet coated in crispy panko breading, topped with lettuce, American cheese, pickles, and creamy dill tartar sauce on a premium bun.
- Calories: 520
3.) Burger King Fish’N Crisp (Available Year-Round)
- Description: A crispy fish fillet topped with creamy tartar sauce and shredded lettuce on a soft potato bun.
- Calories: 410
4.) Long John Silver’s Alaskan Pollock Fish Sandwich
- Description: A battered Alaskan Pollock fillet on a toasted bun with tangy crinkle-cut pickles and tartar sauce.
- Calories: 450
5.) McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish (Available Year-Round)
- Description: A wild-caught Alaskan Pollock filet, melty American cheese, and creamy tartar sauce on a soft, steamed bun.
- Calories: 380
6.) Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich (Limited Time)
- Description: A thick, wild-caught flounder fillet coated in crispy breading, topped with barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce on a brioche bun. A spicy version is also available.
- Calories: 681
Whether you’re craving crispy, flaky fish or a hearty sandwich to get you through the day, these options will satisfy your Lent-friendly fast food fix.
