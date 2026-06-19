Have you always wanted to learn to play an instrument but didn't want to spend hundreds of dollars getting started? Same. Instruments can be expensive!

The New Hartford Public Library is making it easier and more affordable thanks to a unique program called Make Music Happen.

New Hartford Public Library Offers Free Musical Instrument Loans

The library participates in Make Music Happen!, a musical instrument lending program created in 2018 by Holly Sagrestano as her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

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The idea behind the program is that everyone should have access to music, regardless of their financial situation. So, instead of buying an expensive instrument, library patrons can check one out for free and bring it home to practice.

You Can Borrow an Instrument for Up to a Year

Unlike books or movies, these instruments can be borrowed for an extended period of time.

Patrons can check out an instrument for up to one year, giving beginners plenty of time to learn and decide whether music is something they want to pursue long term. This is perfect for kids just starting out too!

What Instruments Can You Borrow From the New Hartford Public Library?

The library currently has a variety of instruments available, including:

Cello

Flute

Violin

Tenor Saxophone

Alto Saxophone

Trumpet

Trombone

Euphonium

Clarinet

Keyboard

Drum Set

Electric Guitar

Acoustic Guitar

Whether you're interested in joining the school band, learning guitar, or trying something completely new, there's an instrument available for all ages and skill levels.

Making Music More Accessible for Everyone

Programs like Make Music Happen help remove one of the biggest barriers to learning music: cost.

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Buying an instrument can be expensive, especially for families with children who are just getting started. By offering free instrument loans, the New Hartford Public Library is helping more people discover a love of music without the financial commitment.

Who knows? Your next favorite hobby, or future career as a rockstar, could be waiting at your local library.

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