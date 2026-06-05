If you've been planning prom, graduation, engagement, or senior photos at one of New York's most beautiful landmarks, you'll want to know about a new policy that's now in effect.

The George Eastman Museum in Rochester has announced updated photography rules after seeing a huge increase in visitors using its historic grounds as a backdrop for special occasion photos.

Museum officials say the changes are designed to protect the property, improve the visitor experience, and preserve the gardens for future generations.

Why the Museum Is Making Changes

The George Eastman Museum is home to three historic gardens and sits on the former estate of photography pioneer George Eastman, co-founder of Kodak.

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According to the museum, some days now bring hundreds of people to the property for prom photos, graduation pictures, engagement shoots, senior portraits, and other special events.

Officials say the popularity has grown so much that photographers and large groups have sometimes interfered with other visitors trying to enjoy the grounds.

The museum also noted that its historic gardens are currently undergoing more than $2 million in restoration and accessibility improvements.

What the New Rules Mean

Under the updated policy, all professional photographers who are being paid to take photos on museum property must have a pre-approved reservation.

The same rule applies to any commercial photography taking place on the grounds. The museum has also added new requirements for certain personal photo sessions.

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Prom and formal dance photos will now require a paid reservation, even if a professional photographer is not involved.

Special-event photo sessions taking place outside normal museum hours will also require advance approval and a reservation.

Casual Photos Are Still Allowed

Don't worry though! Visitors can still go about snapping a selfie (or 12) and taking a few family photos during their visit.

The museum says casual photography for personal memories is still welcome during regular museum hours as long as it doesn't interfere with other guests. That means visitors can still take pictures while exploring the grounds, gardens, and exhibits without paying a fee.

How Much Does It Cost?

Photography reservation fees remain unchanged. A one-hour outdoor photography reservation costs $400. A one-hour session inside the museum's historic mansion costs $600.

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Reservations must be made by phone through the museum's Special Events office at 585-327-4888.

A World-Famous Photography Destination

The George Eastman Museum is located in Rochester and is considered one of the most important photography museums in the world.

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The nonprofit museum is the oldest photography museum on Earth and is home to one of the world's oldest film archives.

While the new rules may affect some photo sessions, museum officials say the goal is to protect the property while making sure everyone can enjoy the historic landmark for years to come.