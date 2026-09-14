If sipping a cold drink on a scenic farm while listening to live music sounds like your kind of Friday night, Moos & Brews is calling your name.

The Root Farm will host its second annual Moos & Brews fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 18, at 2860 King Road in Sauquoit.

Held in celebration of Mohawk Valley Gives Day, the event promises a night of music, local drinks, food and plenty of barnyard charm, all while supporting an organization doing important work in our community.

What to Expect at Moos & Brews

Guests can enjoy live music from the Dusty Puppies, grab dinner from local food trucks and browse gifts and handmade items from local vendors.

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The evening will also feature line dancing, Saranac beer and soda, wine from Bremer’s Wine & Liquor and beverages provided with support from McCraith Beverages.

Feeling adventurous? The Root Farm’s climbing wall will also be open for an additional fee. Anyone hoping to climb will need to complete a waiver.

Of course, no visit to the farm would be complete without saying hello to its resident cows, Daisy and Darla.

Whether you come to sip, shop, dance or simply enjoy the farm atmosphere, every ticket helps support a meaningful local mission.

Supporting People of All Abilities

All proceeds from Moos & Brews benefit The Root Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people of all ages and abilities through agriculture, adventure and animal-assisted experiences.

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The farm offers opportunities ranging from horseback riding and climbing to growing fresh produce and connecting with animals. Its programs are designed to help participants build confidence, nurture emotional wellness and experience the healing power of nature.

It is a place where people are encouraged to live, learn and grow, and Moos & Brews offers the community a fun way to help make that work possible.

Admission is $10 at the door, or tickets can be purchased in advance online. Guests must be 21 or older and show a valid ID to consume alcohol.

More information about the event can also be found on the Moos & Brews Facebook event page.

Raise a glass to community, compassion and cows at Moos & Brews in Sauquoit.