Mother, Kids Detained by ICE in Upstate New York

A mother and her three children were among seven people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a targeted operation at a Jefferson County dairy farm in late March.

According to ICE, the raid was part of “enhanced targeted operations” seeking a South African man suspected of possessing child pornography. The operation involved a visit to North Harbor Dairy in the town of Hounsfield, where federal agents detained seven individuals found to be in the country illegally.

All individuals were taken into federal custody, processed, and transferred out of New York. They are now awaiting removal proceedings.

The Sackets Harbor Central School District confirmed that three of the detained individuals were enrolled students—one in elementary school and two in high school. One of the high school students was reportedly processed as an adult. Their mother was also among those detained.

Governor Kathy Hochul responded, stating she saw no public safety justification for detaining the family in this manner.

"I cannot think of any public safety justification for ICE agents to rip an innocent family, including a child in the third grade, from their Sackets Harbor home." She continued “It’s just plain cruel. I want this family returned to New York State and believe ICE needs to immediately answer for these actions.”

Rally Planned to Support Students Detained by ICE

In response to the raid, the Jefferson County Democratic Committee announced a rally to support the students. The event is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. in Sackets Harbor, ending near the home of ICE Director Tom Homan.

Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgia is reportedly planning to declare a state of emergency for the rally.

