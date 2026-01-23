More communities across the Mohawk Valley are stepping up this year to honor local veterans through the Hometown Heroes Banners for Veterans program.

Westmoreland in Oneida County, Newport in Herkimer County, and Exeter in Otsego County will all participate in the program this year, joining dozens of other municipalities that proudly line their streets with banners honoring those who served.

Hometown Heroes Banner Program Continues to Grow

Last year, just over 1,700 banners were displayed throughout the region. This year, that number is expected to top 2,000; each one featuring the photo, name, and service information of a local veteran.

Banners Displayed From Memorial Day Through Labor Day

The banners are displayed high along local roadways from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and are displayed for three years.

Families can submit a banner honoring a loved one from February 1 through March 21. The cost for each banner is $150.

More information, including how to apply, is available at https://www.mohawkvalleyhometownheroes.com/

