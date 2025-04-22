Free Mobile Mammography Services Return To Central New York

Thanks to Upstate University Hospital’s mobile mammography van, women all across Central New York will have easier access to life-saving breast cancer screenings this spring and summer.

This “clinic on wheels” will make stops at different locations now through August, bringing mammogram services directly into local communities.

Since its launch in June 2019, the mobile mammography program has screened nearly 4,800 women and diagnosed 20 cases of breast cancer, making it a critical tool in the fight against the second leading cause of cancer death among women in New York State.

What to Expect from the Upstate Mammo Van

The mobile unit is a fully equipped medical space with:

A reception area

A private changing room

A nursing exam room

A state-of-the-art imaging suite

Radiologists at Upstate University Hospital examine each mammogram and deliver results within two weeks via Upstate MyChart or by mail within 30 days.

For women with a doctor’s prescription, the entire process takes less than 30 minutes. Those without one will first receive a nurse-administered breast exam, then a referral.

Who Can Get Screened?

Women age 40 or older

Insured or uninsured

With or without a doctor’s prescription

Full 2025 Mobile Mammo Van Schedule

April

Liverpool – Monday, April 28, 9AM–3PM

First United Church, 604 Oswego Rd

Utica – Wednesday, April 30, 10AM–4PM

Community Health & Behavioral Services, 1002 Oswego St

May

Solvay – Monday, May 5, 9AM–3PM

Solvay Fire Department, 1925 Milton Ave

Waterloo – Tuesday, May 20, 9AM–3PM

Finger Lakes Premium Outlets, 655 State Rt. 318

Syracuse – Thursday, May 29, 9AM–3PM

Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave

June

Syracuse – Monday, June 2, 9AM–3PM

Green Hills Farms, 5933 South Salina St

Rome – Thursday, June 5, 10AM–4PM

Jervis Public Library, 613 N Washington St

New Hartford – Tuesday, June 10, 10AM–4PM

New Hartford Public Library, 2 Library Lane

Westmoreland – Monday, June 30, 10AM–4PM

Westmoreland Town Hall, 100 Station Rd

July

Central Square – Monday, July 7, 10AM–4PM

American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Ave

Mexico – Monday, July 14, 9AM–3PM

Tops Friendly Market, 3385 Main St

Watertown – Thursday, July 17, 10AM–3PM

Jefferson County Public Health, 531 Meade St

Cazenovia – Thursday, July 24, 9AM–3PM

Tops Friendly Market, 71 Nelson St

August

Old Forge – Thursday, Aug. 7, 11AM–4:30PM

Town of Webb Offices, 183 Park Ave

Old Forge – Friday, Aug. 8, 9AM–2:30PM

Town of Webb Offices, 183 Park Ave

LaFayette – Monday, Aug. 11, 9AM–3PM

Town of LaFayette Offices, 2577 Rt. 11

Camden – Friday, Aug. 22, 10AM–4PM

Kinney Drugs, 2 Preston Hill St

What to Bring

Photo ID

Insurance card (if you have insurance)

Avoid using deodorant, lotion, or powder on your chest or underarms the day of the exam

Each year, nearly 16,000 women in New York State are diagnosed with breast cancer, with about 2,500 dying from the disease. Regular screenings can catch cancer early, when it's most treatable.

Women aged 40 and older are eligible for screenings, regardless of insurance status.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, visit upstate.edu/noexcuses or call 315-464-2588.

