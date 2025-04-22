Free Mobile Mammography Services Return To Central New York

Thanks to Upstate University Hospital’s mobile mammography van, women all across Central New York will have easier access to life-saving breast cancer screenings this spring and summer.

This “clinic on wheels” will make stops at different locations now through August, bringing mammogram services directly into local communities.

Since its launch in June 2019, the mobile mammography program has screened nearly 4,800 women and diagnosed 20 cases of breast cancer, making it a critical tool in the fight against the second leading cause of cancer death among women in New York State.

What to Expect from the Upstate Mammo Van

The mobile unit is a fully equipped medical space with:

  • A reception area

  • A private changing room

  • A nursing exam room

  • A state-of-the-art imaging suite

Radiologists at Upstate University Hospital examine each mammogram and deliver results within two weeks via Upstate MyChart or by mail within 30 days.

For women with a doctor’s prescription, the entire process takes less than 30 minutes. Those without one will first receive a nurse-administered breast exam, then a referral.

Who Can Get Screened?

  • Women age 40 or older

  • Insured or uninsured

  • With or without a doctor’s prescription

Full 2025 Mobile Mammo Van Schedule

April

  • LiverpoolMonday, April 28, 9AM–3PM
    First United Church, 604 Oswego Rd

  • UticaWednesday, April 30, 10AM–4PM
    Community Health & Behavioral Services, 1002 Oswego St

May

  • SolvayMonday, May 5, 9AM–3PM
    Solvay Fire Department, 1925 Milton Ave

  • WaterlooTuesday, May 20, 9AM–3PM
    Finger Lakes Premium Outlets, 655 State Rt. 318

  • SyracuseThursday, May 29, 9AM–3PM
    Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave

June

  • SyracuseMonday, June 2, 9AM–3PM
    Green Hills Farms, 5933 South Salina St

  • RomeThursday, June 5, 10AM–4PM
    Jervis Public Library, 613 N Washington St

  • New HartfordTuesday, June 10, 10AM–4PM
    New Hartford Public Library, 2 Library Lane

  • WestmorelandMonday, June 30, 10AM–4PM
    Westmoreland Town Hall, 100 Station Rd

July

  • Central SquareMonday, July 7, 10AM–4PM
    American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Ave

  • MexicoMonday, July 14, 9AM–3PM
    Tops Friendly Market, 3385 Main St

  • WatertownThursday, July 17, 10AM–3PM
    Jefferson County Public Health, 531 Meade St

  • CazenoviaThursday, July 24, 9AM–3PM
    Tops Friendly Market, 71 Nelson St

August

  • Old ForgeThursday, Aug. 7, 11AM–4:30PM
    Town of Webb Offices, 183 Park Ave

  • Old ForgeFriday, Aug. 8, 9AM–2:30PM
    Town of Webb Offices, 183 Park Ave

  • LaFayetteMonday, Aug. 11, 9AM–3PM
    Town of LaFayette Offices, 2577 Rt. 11

  • CamdenFriday, Aug. 22, 10AM–4PM
    Kinney Drugs, 2 Preston Hill St

What to Bring

  • Photo ID

  • Insurance card (if you have insurance)

  • Avoid using deodorant, lotion, or powder on your chest or underarms the day of the exam

Each year, nearly 16,000 women in New York State are diagnosed with breast cancer, with about 2,500 dying from the disease. Regular screenings can catch cancer early, when it's most treatable.

Women aged 40 and older are eligible for screenings, regardless of insurance status.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, visit upstate.edu/noexcuses or call 315-464-2588.

