Free Mobile Mammography Services Return To Central New York
Thanks to Upstate University Hospital’s mobile mammography van, women all across Central New York will have easier access to life-saving breast cancer screenings this spring and summer.
This “clinic on wheels” will make stops at different locations now through August, bringing mammogram services directly into local communities.
Since its launch in June 2019, the mobile mammography program has screened nearly 4,800 women and diagnosed 20 cases of breast cancer, making it a critical tool in the fight against the second leading cause of cancer death among women in New York State.
What to Expect from the Upstate Mammo Van
The mobile unit is a fully equipped medical space with:
A reception area
A private changing room
A nursing exam room
A state-of-the-art imaging suite
Radiologists at Upstate University Hospital examine each mammogram and deliver results within two weeks via Upstate MyChart or by mail within 30 days.
For women with a doctor’s prescription, the entire process takes less than 30 minutes. Those without one will first receive a nurse-administered breast exam, then a referral.
Who Can Get Screened?
Women age 40 or older
Insured or uninsured
With or without a doctor’s prescription
Full 2025 Mobile Mammo Van Schedule
April
Liverpool – Monday, April 28, 9AM–3PM
First United Church, 604 Oswego Rd
Utica – Wednesday, April 30, 10AM–4PM
Community Health & Behavioral Services, 1002 Oswego St
May
Solvay – Monday, May 5, 9AM–3PM
Solvay Fire Department, 1925 Milton Ave
Waterloo – Tuesday, May 20, 9AM–3PM
Finger Lakes Premium Outlets, 655 State Rt. 318
Syracuse – Thursday, May 29, 9AM–3PM
Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave
June
Syracuse – Monday, June 2, 9AM–3PM
Green Hills Farms, 5933 South Salina St
Rome – Thursday, June 5, 10AM–4PM
Jervis Public Library, 613 N Washington St
New Hartford – Tuesday, June 10, 10AM–4PM
New Hartford Public Library, 2 Library Lane
Westmoreland – Monday, June 30, 10AM–4PM
Westmoreland Town Hall, 100 Station Rd
July
Central Square – Monday, July 7, 10AM–4PM
American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Ave
Mexico – Monday, July 14, 9AM–3PM
Tops Friendly Market, 3385 Main St
Watertown – Thursday, July 17, 10AM–3PM
Jefferson County Public Health, 531 Meade St
Cazenovia – Thursday, July 24, 9AM–3PM
Tops Friendly Market, 71 Nelson St
August
Old Forge – Thursday, Aug. 7, 11AM–4:30PM
Town of Webb Offices, 183 Park Ave
Old Forge – Friday, Aug. 8, 9AM–2:30PM
Town of Webb Offices, 183 Park Ave
LaFayette – Monday, Aug. 11, 9AM–3PM
Town of LaFayette Offices, 2577 Rt. 11
Camden – Friday, Aug. 22, 10AM–4PM
Kinney Drugs, 2 Preston Hill St
What to Bring
Photo ID
Insurance card (if you have insurance)
Avoid using deodorant, lotion, or powder on your chest or underarms the day of the exam
Each year, nearly 16,000 women in New York State are diagnosed with breast cancer, with about 2,500 dying from the disease. Regular screenings can catch cancer early, when it's most treatable.
Women aged 40 and older are eligible for screenings, regardless of insurance status.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, visit upstate.edu/noexcuses or call 315-464-2588.
