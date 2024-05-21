Missing Person Alert- She May Be In Central New York

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has issued a "Missing Person Alert" and they need your help. Here's what we know so far:

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has issued a "MISSING PERSON ALERT" to help locate 42-year-old Jennifer Minarchi, who was last seen at Price Chopper in Palatine on May 15th, 2024.

Jennifer may be in the Little Falls or Herkimer area.

Here's some photos of Jennifer:

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - NY Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - NY loading...

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - NY Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - NY loading...

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - NY Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - NY loading...

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 518-853-5500.

What Type Of Missing Person Alerts Are There?

There are several types of alerts for missing people, including the following:

Amber Alert- This alert is used for the most serious child abductions, and is broadcast through radio, TV, road signs, cellphones, and other data-enabled devices. AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, and was created in 1996 to honor Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996.

Silver Alert- This alert is used for seniors who are missing and at risk. Silver Alerts are broadcast through commercial radio stations, television stations, cable television, and variable-message signs on roadways.

Ashanti Alert- This alert is used for missing adults who are too old for an Amber Alert, and too young for a Silver Alert.

Blue Alert- This alert is used to help locate people suspected of killing or seriously injuring a member of law enforcement.

Missing/Endangered Alert- This alert is a notification to the media and public that contains information about a missing person, abductor, and/or suspect.

You can read more from New York State online here.

40 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2024 40 kids have gone missing in the first four months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams