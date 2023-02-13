Escape Year Round To This Million Dollar Camp In Saranac Lake New York
Whether you love winter, summer, spring, or fall, this camp located up in Saranac Lake on Flower Lake is up for grabs.
Currently on the market for $950,000 in Saranac Lake, is 10 Harbor Hill.
This cozy yet spacious home features 3-comfortable bedrooms and 2-bathrooms in the main house and an additional 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom attached apartment. Enjoy spectacular lake views, easy access to the Saranac Chain of Lakes, and the convenience of being close to downtown.
If you owned this camp, you could visit whenever you wanted. Or honestly, you could rent it out and make some extra cash. According to the listing agent Merrill L. Thomas, the camp has a successful short-term rental history, grossing $115,000 in rental income last year, and will be sold with established future bookings.
What other features would you get for the price tag you're paying? Other features include a private dock, and a cozy fireplace, ideal for snuggling up during the cooler months.
The home was built back in 1956. Again, comes with water access to Flower Lake. This home is on the market for $950,000 with Merrill L. Thomas. You can read more online here.
The home is located on Lake Flower or Flower Lake. The lake was created by damming the Saranac River in 1827. It was originally called the Mill Pond, but was later named for New York Governor Roswell P. Flower.
It is the site of the annual Willard Hanmer Guideboat & Canoe Race held each July in Saranac Lake since 1962; it is a race of ten miles (16 km), for guideboats, canoes and kayaks. The Adirondack Canoe Classic, a three-day 90-Mile race from Old Forge to Saranac Lake, ends on Lake Flower."
Take a virtual tour now: